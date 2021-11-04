Four Days Left Until Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) Trades Ex-Dividend

It looks like Dover Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:DVD) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important because any transaction on a stock needs to have been settled before the record date in order to be eligible for a dividend. This means that investors who purchase Dover Motorsports' shares on or after the 9th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 10th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.04 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.08 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Dover Motorsports stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of $2.3. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Dover Motorsports's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether Dover Motorsports has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Dover Motorsports's payout ratio is modest, at just 31% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:DVD Historic Dividend November 4th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Dover Motorsports's earnings per share have risen 19% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Dover Motorsports has delivered an average of 8.0% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past nine years of dividend payments. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

To Sum It Up

Is Dover Motorsports worth buying for its dividend? We're glad to see the company has been improving its earnings per share while also paying out a low percentage of income. However, it's not great to see it paying out what we see as an uncomfortably high percentage of its cash flow. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Dover Motorsports today.

In light of that, while Dover Motorsports has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. Be aware that Dover Motorsports is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

