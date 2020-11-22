Four Days Left Until Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) Trades Ex-Dividend

It looks like Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 27th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of December.

Central Pacific Financial's next dividend payment will be US$0.23 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.92 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Central Pacific Financial has a trailing yield of 5.5% on the current share price of $16.84. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Central Pacific Financial paid out more than half (66%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:CPF Historic Dividend November 22nd 2020

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Central Pacific Financial, with earnings per share up 5.2% on average over the last five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Central Pacific Financial has delivered 16% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Central Pacific Financial for the upcoming dividend? Central Pacific Financial has been generating some growth in earnings per share while paying out more than half of its earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends. In sum this is a middling combination, and we find it hard to get excited about the company from a dividend perspective.

So if you want to do more digging on Central Pacific Financial, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. To help with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Central Pacific Financial that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

