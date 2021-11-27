Four Days Left Until Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) Trades Ex-Dividend

Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase Brown-Forman's shares before the 2nd of December to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$0.72 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Brown-Forman has a trailing yield of 1.0% on the current stock price of $74.4. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Brown-Forman can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Brown-Forman paying out a modest 44% of its earnings. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Fortunately, it paid out only 40% of its free cash flow in the past year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:BF.B Historic Dividend November 27th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. Brown-Forman's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 5.2% a year over the previous five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Brown-Forman has delivered an average of 8.2% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Should investors buy Brown-Forman for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share are down meaningfully, although at least the company is paying out a low and conservative percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's definitely not great to see earnings falling, but at least there may be some buffer before the dividend needs to be cut. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

In light of that, while Brown-Forman has an appealing dividend, it's worth knowing the risks involved with this stock. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Brown-Forman and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

