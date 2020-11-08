Four Days Left To Buy U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 30th of November.

U.S. Global Investors's next dividend payment will be US$0.0025 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$0.03 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, U.S. Global Investors stock has a trailing yield of around 1.0% on the current share price of $2.97. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether U.S. Global Investors's dividend is reliable and sustainable. As a result, readers should always check whether U.S. Global Investors has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately U.S. Global Investors's payout ratio is modest, at just 50% of profit.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqCM:GROW Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. It's not encouraging to see that U.S. Global Investors's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. U.S. Global Investors has seen its dividend decline 19% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid U.S. Global Investors? U.S. Global Investors's earnings per share are basically flat over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're on the fence about its dividend prospects.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with U.S. Global Investors, you should know about the other risks facing this business. To help with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs for U.S. Global Investors that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

