Four Days Left To Buy Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 17th of March will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of April.

Popular's upcoming dividend is US$0.40 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.60 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Popular has a trailing yield of 2.2% on the current stock price of $72.66. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately Popular's payout ratio is modest, at just 27% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:BPOP Historic Dividend March 12th 2021

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. With that in mind, we're discomforted by Popular's 7.4% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. When earnings per share fall, the maximum amount of dividends that can be paid also falls.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Popular has delivered an average of 22% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past five years of dividend payments.

To Sum It Up

Is Popular worth buying for its dividend? Popular's earnings per share are down over the past five years, although it has the cushion of a low payout ratio, which would suggest a cut to the dividend is relatively unlikely. We're unconvinced on the company's merits, and think there might be better opportunities out there.

So if you want to do more digging on Popular, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Popular and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

