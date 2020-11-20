Four Days Left To Buy Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You can purchase shares before the 25th of November in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 9th of December.

Nu Skin Enterprises's next dividend payment will be US$0.38 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.50 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Nu Skin Enterprises has a trailing yield of 2.9% on the current share price of $51.34. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Nu Skin Enterprises paid out 51% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 29% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:NUS Historic Dividend November 20th 2020

Stocks with flat earnings can still be attractive dividend payers, but it is important to be more conservative with your approach and demand a greater margin for safety when it comes to dividend sustainability. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's not encouraging to see that Nu Skin Enterprises's earnings are effectively flat over the past five years. Better than seeing them fall off a cliff, for sure, but the best dividend stocks grow their earnings meaningfully over the long run.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the last 10 years, Nu Skin Enterprises has lifted its dividend by approximately 12% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Has Nu Skin Enterprises got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? The payout ratios appear reasonably conservative, which implies the dividend may be somewhat sustainable. Still, with earnings basically flat, Nu Skin Enterprises doesn't stand out from a dividend perspective. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy Nu Skin Enterprises today.

However if you're still interested in Nu Skin Enterprises as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with Nu Skin Enterprises. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for Nu Skin Enterprises that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

