Four Days Left To Buy Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Readers hoping to buy Nathan's Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 19th of February will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 5th of March.

Nathan's Famous's next dividend payment will be US$0.35 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.40 to shareholders. Last year's total dividend payments show that Nathan's Famous has a trailing yield of 2.3% on the current share price of $60.12. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Nathan's Famous's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Nathan's Famous paid out a comfortable 47% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Dividends consumed 55% of the company's free cash flow last year, which is within a normal range for most dividend-paying organisations.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:NATH Historic Dividend February 14th 2021

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at Nathan's Famous, with earnings per share up 2.5% on average over the last five years. Earnings growth has been slim and the company is paying out more than half of its earnings. While there is some room to both increase the payout ratio and reinvest in the business, generally the higher a payout ratio goes, the lower a company's prospects for future growth.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Nathan's Famous has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past three years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

To Sum It Up

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid Nathan's Famous? Earnings per share have been growing at a steady rate, and Nathan's Famous paid out less than half its profits and more than half its free cash flow as dividends over the last year. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So while Nathan's Famous looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Nathan's Famous (2 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

