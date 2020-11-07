Four Days Left To Buy Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 12th of November, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 4th of December.

Honeywell International's next dividend payment will be US$0.93 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of US$3.72 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Honeywell International has a trailing yield of 2.0% on the current stock price of $184.27. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Honeywell International paid out more than half (51%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. Over the last year it paid out 50% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HON Historic Dividend November 7th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. This is why it's a relief to see Honeywell International earnings per share are up 5.5% per annum over the last five years. Decent historical earnings per share growth suggests Honeywell International has been effectively growing value for shareholders. However, it's now paying out more than half its earnings as dividends. If management lifts the payout ratio further, we'd take this as a tacit signal that the company's growth prospects are slowing.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Honeywell International has delivered an average of 12% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments. We're glad to see dividends rising alongside earnings over a number of years, which may be a sign the company intends to share the growth with shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Should investors buy Honeywell International for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share growth has been unremarkable, and while the company is paying out a majority of its earnings and cash flow in the form of dividends, the dividend payments don't appear excessive. In summary, it's hard to get excited about Honeywell International from a dividend perspective.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Honeywell International, you should know about the other risks facing this business. For example - Honeywell International has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

