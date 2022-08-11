Four Days Left To Buy Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s shares on or after the 16th of August, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 7th of September.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.17 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.66 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has a trailing yield of approximately 2.7% on its current stock price of $24.36. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Home Bancshares (Conway AR) can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s payout ratio is modest, at just 46% of profit.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

NYSE:HOMB Historic Dividend August 11th 2022

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that Home Bancshares (Conway AR)'s earnings are down 2.4% a year over the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Home Bancshares (Conway AR) has delivered an average of 26% per year annual increase in its dividend, based on the past 10 years of dividend payments.

The Bottom Line

Is Home Bancshares (Conway AR) worth buying for its dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. It doesn't appear an outstanding opportunity, but could be worth a closer look.

With that being said, if dividends aren't your biggest concern with Home Bancshares (Conway AR), you should know about the other risks facing this business. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Home Bancshares (Conway AR) you should be aware of.

