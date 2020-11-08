Four Days Left To Buy HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like HNI Corporation (NYSE:HNI) is about to go ex-dividend in the next four days. Ex-dividend means that investors that purchase the stock on or after the 13th of November will not receive this dividend, which will be paid on the 1st of December.

HNI's next dividend payment will be US$0.30 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of US$1.22 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that HNI has a trailing yield of 3.7% on the current share price of $33.28. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether HNI's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. It paid out 78% of its earnings as dividends last year, which is not unreasonable, but limits reinvestment in the business and leaves the dividend vulnerable to a business downturn. It could become a concern if earnings started to decline. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 26% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:HNI Historic Dividend November 8th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're encouraged by the steady growth at HNI, with earnings per share up 2.7% on average over the last five years. A high payout ratio of 78% generally happens when a company can't find better uses for the cash. Combined with slim earnings growth in the past few years, HNI could be signalling that its future growth prospects are thin.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. HNI has delivered 3.6% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

Is HNI an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? While earnings per share growth has been modest, HNI's dividend payouts are around an average level; without a sharp change in earnings we feel that the dividend is likely somewhat sustainable. Pleasingly the company paid out a conservatively low percentage of its free cash flow. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

While it's tempting to invest in HNI for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for HNI you should know about.

A common investment mistake is buying the first interesting stock you see. Here you can find a list of promising dividend stocks with a greater than 2% yield and an upcoming dividend.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.