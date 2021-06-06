Four Days Left To Buy CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is important as the process of settlement involves two full business days. So if you miss that date, you would not show up on the company's books on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase CSG Systems International's shares before the 11th of June in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of June.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.25 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.00 per share to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, CSG Systems International has a trailing yield of approximately 2.3% on its current stock price of $43.27. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether CSG Systems International can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. CSG Systems International is paying out an acceptable 54% of its profit, a common payout level among most companies. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether CSG Systems International generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 22% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that CSG Systems International's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NasdaqGS:CSGS Historic Dividend June 6th 2021

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that CSG Systems International's earnings are down 2.5% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. In the past eight years, CSG Systems International has increased its dividend at approximately 6.6% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

Is CSG Systems International an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The payout ratios are within a reasonable range, implying the dividend may be sustainable. Declining earnings are a serious concern, however, and could pose a threat to the dividend in future. It might be worth researching if the company is reinvesting in growth projects that could grow earnings and dividends in the future, but for now we're not all that optimistic on its dividend prospects.

However if you're still interested in CSG Systems International as a potential investment, you should definitely consider some of the risks involved with CSG Systems International. For example, we've found 4 warning signs for CSG Systems International that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

