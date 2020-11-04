Four Days Left To Buy Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) Before The Ex-Dividend Date

It looks like Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 4 days. This means that investors who purchase shares on or after the 10th of November will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 23rd of November.

Cabot Oil & Gas's upcoming dividend is US$0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.40 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Cabot Oil & Gas has a trailing yield of 2.5% on the current stock price of $16.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Cabot Oil & Gas paid out 74% of its earnings to investors last year, a normal payout level for most businesses. Yet cash flows are even more important than profits for assessing a dividend, so we need to see if the company generated enough cash to pay its distribution. Cabot Oil & Gas paid out more free cash flow than it generated - 184%, to be precise - last year, which we think is concerningly high. We're curious about why the company paid out more cash than it generated last year, since this can be one of the early signs that a dividend may be unsustainable.

Cabot Oil & Gas paid out less in dividends than it reported in profits, but unfortunately it didn't generate enough cash to cover the dividend. Were this to happen repeatedly, this would be a risk to Cabot Oil & Gas's ability to maintain its dividend.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:COG Historic Dividend November 5th 2020

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Cabot Oil & Gas's earnings per share have been growing at 17% a year for the past five years. Earnings have been growing at a decent rate, but we're concerned dividend payments consumed most of the company's cash flow over the past year.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Cabot Oil & Gas has lifted its dividend by approximately 30% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Cabot Oil & Gas an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? The best dividend stocks typically boast a long history of growing earnings per share (EPS) via a combination of earnings growth and buybacks. So, you might think that Cabot Oil & Gas buying back stock, growing its EPS, and retaining profits within its business is a good combination. However, we note with some concern that it paid out 184% of its free cash flow last year, which is uncomfortably high and makes us wonder why the company chose to spend even more cash on buybacks. Overall, it's hard to get excited about Cabot Oil & Gas from a dividend perspective.

If you're not too concerned about Cabot Oil & Gas's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. For example - Cabot Oil & Gas has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

