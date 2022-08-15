FOUR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Shift4 Payments Inc (Symbol: FOUR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $50.08, changing hands as high as $50.88 per share. Shift4 Payments Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FOUR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FOUR's low point in its 52 week range is $29.39 per share, with $89.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $50.21.

