Four Corners Takes Over a Jiffy Lube Property, Expands Portfolio

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of a newly constructed Jiffy Lube automotive property for $2.7 million. The move underscores the company’s efforts to expand and diversify its portfolio.

Priced at a 7% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs, the property is located in a strong retail corridor in Colorado. The property is corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease with approximately 12 years of term remaining.

More on FCPT

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In early December, FCPT acquired a Baptist Health property for $4.7 million. Located in a strong corridor in Alabama, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term net lease with around 10 years of term remaining.

In the third quarter of 2025, FCPT acquired 28 properties totaling $82 million, with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 11.6 years. The acquired properties belonged to diverse industries, boosting the stability in revenue generation. 39% were medical, 36% auto service, 16% quick service restaurants and 9% casual dining restaurants by purchase price.

The above purchases fall in line with Four Corners’ strategy of structuring a resilient portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s growth plans could encounter challenges due to its sizable $1.21 billion debt load, which may continue to keep borrowing costs high.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company have declined 10.2% compared with the industry 's fall of 0.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Digital Realty Trust DLR, each carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cousins Properties’ 2025 FFO per share is pegged at $2.84, which indicates year-over-year growth of 5.6%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DLR’s full-year FFO per share stands at $7.35, which calls for an increase of 9.5% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.