Stocks
FCPT

Four Corners Property Trust Snaps up WellNow Urgent Care Property for $2.3M; Street Says Buy

Contributor
Kailas Salunkhe TipRanks
Published

Real estate investment trust Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) has acquired a corporate WellNow Urgent Care facility for a consideration of $2.3 million.

FCPT primarily engages in restaurant properties and the newly acquired urgent care facility is located in a strong retail corridor in New York.

On May 17, FCPT announced the acquisition of Pathway Vet Alliance for $1.8 million.

The Pathway facility is located at a retail corridor with high traffic in Utah. Excluding transaction costs, this acquisition was completed at a 6.7% capitalization rate. (See Four Corners Property Trust stock analysis on TipRanks)

Last month, Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $34 (22.5% upside potential).

Milligan commented, “Looking forward, we expect management will adhere to its prudent capital allocation strategy and continue to source creative opportunities that are either off-market or provide more attractive risk-adjusted returns.”

Based on 3 unanimous Buys, consensus among analysts is that FCPT is a Strong Buy. The average analyst price target of $32.33 implies 16.5% upside potential.

Shares have gained about 25% over the past year.

Related News:
Nutanix Posts Smaller-Than-Feared Quarterly Loss, Revenue Beats Estimates
Medtronic Posts a Blowout Quarter as Revenue Outperforms, Bumps up Dividend
Sanofi and GSK Commence Phase 3 Study of COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCPT

Latest Stocks Videos

    AMC Becomes Latest Meme Stock of the Day

    AMC stock catches fire again as its market value surges above $15 billion. Benn Eifert of QVR Advisors talks about the meme stock frenzy. (Source: Bloomberg)

    2 days ago

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular