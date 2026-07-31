Four Corners Property Trust Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) said it surpassed its prior annual investment-volume record during the first seven months of 2026, supported by $382 million of year-to-date acquisitions and $600 million of recently completed debt financings.

President and CEO Bill Lenehan said the company acquired properties at a blended 6.6% cash cap rate year to date and has now purchased more than 1,000 properties since its inception. The company’s original spinoff portfolio represents 29% of properties currently owned, he said.

“The first seven months of 2026 have been a defining period for FCPT,” Lenehan said in closing remarks, citing record investment activity, the company’s largest acquisition to date and continued portfolio performance.

Second-Quarter Results and Portfolio Performance

For the second quarter, FCPT reported adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, of $0.45 per share, up 1.4% from the prior-year period. Cash rental income increased 8.7% year over year to $70 million, while annualized cash-based rent from leases in place at quarter-end totaled $270.5 million.

The company reported occupancy of 99.5% and said it collected 99.7% of base rent during the quarter. For the portion of its portfolio reporting rent coverage, second-quarter coverage was 5.2 times. Darden properties had 6.0 times rent coverage, which Lenehan said has remained above 5 times for the past three years.

FCPT’s weighted-average five-year annual cash-rent escalator was 1.5%. Cash general and administrative expense totaled $4.8 million, or 6.8% of cash rental income, compared with 6.9% a year earlier. Fixed-charge coverage stood at 4.6 times at quarter-end.

The company reaffirmed its 2026 cash G&A guidance range of $19.2 million to $19.7 million.

Mission Pet Health Deal Expands Diversification

FCPT completed the acquisition of a 102-property portfolio leased to Mission Pet Health shortly after the end of the second quarter. The $268 million transaction was the company’s largest acquisition in its 10-year history.

The portfolio has annualized cash rent of $17.4 million, and FCPT expects to receive nearly all of that annualized rent in third-quarter results. The leases include approximately 2% annual rent growth, according to Director of Investments Josh Zhang.

The acquired assets are primarily covered by two absolute triple-net master leases, with roughly 10 years of remaining lease term. Unit-level rent coverage exceeds 6 times, and the average basis per property was $2.6 million, Zhang said.

Mission Pet Health operates more than 900 locations nationwide and is now FCPT’s third-largest brand across its portfolio, management said. Lenehan noted that Silver Lake recently invested in the business alongside Shore Capital Partners, which sold the real estate fund containing the portfolio.

Following the Mission Pet acquisition, approximately 41% of FCPT’s rent comes from outside casual dining. Medical retail accounts for 16% of rent, auto service represents 13%, and quick-service restaurants account for 10%, according to management. Darden represents about 41% of cash rent.

Investment Activity and New Sectors

During the second quarter, FCPT acquired 23 properties for $57 million at a blended 6.8% cash cap rate, or a 7.5% GAAP cap rate. The assets carried a weighted-average lease term of 10 years.

Automotive properties accounted for 64% of quarterly investment volume, including a $26 million acquisition of 14 properties leased to Sun Auto Tire & Service.

Restaurant investments represented 22% of volume.

Medical retail investments represented 14% of volume.

Management said it does not use sector quotas, instead allocating capital based on risk-adjusted returns and spread generation. The company is also evaluating opportunities in grocery and industrial outdoor storage.

Lenehan said those sectors share characteristics FCPT seeks in restaurants, automotive service and medical retail, including mission-critical operations, reasonable property bases, large tenants and pricing that is consistent with other sectors the company targets. He added that grocery pricing can be tighter, requiring the company to be selective.

The company also discussed a recent investment in a Drilling Tools International property as an extension of its industrial outdoor storage strategy. Zhang described the purchase as one of several opportunities FCPT is evaluating in the sector.

Debt Financings Extend Maturity Profile

Since April, FCPT has closed $600 million of new debt capital, including a $200 million, seven-year term loan priced at SOFR plus 125 basis points and a $400 million, five-year term loan priced at SOFR plus 90 basis points. At current SOFR levels, the facilities have all-in rates of approximately 4.5% to 4.9%, CFO Patrick Wernig said.

The proceeds from the five-year loan will be used in part to repay $190 million of term loans maturing in the next six months, with the remaining proceeds available for investments and general corporate purposes.

Wernig said lenders also refreshed pricing on the company’s credit facility, reducing spreads by 5 to 10 basis points and saving approximately $450,000 annually in interest expense across the facility’s $800 million balance.

FCPT had no outstanding borrowings on its $350 million revolver before the debt transaction and Mission Pet closing, and management said run-rate leverage remained below the upper end of its stated 5 times to 6 times range. Pro forma weighted-average debt tenor was 4.3 years, with only a $50 million private note due in December as a near-term maturity.

In response to analyst questions, Lenehan said the company remained in a “yellow zone” regarding its equity cost of capital, indicating discipline around acquisition activity. He said debt costs are attractive and FCPT has some leverage capacity, but future investment levels will depend substantially on its equity cost of capital.

FCPT also announced a shift to a monthly dividend, with the first monthly payment scheduled for August. Lenehan said the change is intended to better align tenant rent receipts with distributions to shareholders and was not primarily a corporate-finance decision.

Darden Renewals and Bahama Breeze Update

The first group of original Darden spinoff properties with leases maturing in the fourth quarter of 2027 must provide extension notices by October 2026. Lenehan said those leases are governed by five-year renewal options with 1.5% annual growth and that FCPT expects a high renewal rate.

Regarding Bahama Breeze, Darden plans to close four of FCPT’s 10 leased locations while converting the other six to other Darden brands. The four properties account for about 0.5% of annualized base rent and remain supported by Darden lease obligations with expirations one to four years away.

Wernig said FCPT is in advanced letters-of-intent and lease negotiations to retenant the closed properties and expects little to no AFFO disruption. Lenehan said the company has seen strong demand for the assets and does not anticipate an interruption in rent payments while the properties are marketed.

About Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT)

Four Corners Property Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and managing single-tenant commercial properties subject to long-term, triple-net leases. The company targets industrial, manufacturing, distribution, office and retail facilities leased to creditworthy tenants. By concentrating on net-lease structures, Four Corners seeks to generate stable, predictable income streams and mitigate operating cost variability.

The firm’s core activities include sourcing off-market and broker-sourced acquisition opportunities, conducting rigorous credit and property due diligence, and structuring lease agreements that shift property taxes, insurance and maintenance expenses to tenants.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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