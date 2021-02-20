Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Just Released Its Annual Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Four Corners Property Trust reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$171m and statutory earnings per share of US$1.08, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:FCPT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

Following the latest results, Four Corners Property Trust's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$189.9m in 2021. This would be a solid 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 6.1% to US$1.15. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$189.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.15 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$32.00, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Four Corners Property Trust analyst has a price target of US$34.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$29.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Four Corners Property Trust's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 11%, compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Four Corners Property Trust is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Four Corners Property Trust going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Four Corners Property Trust has 3 warning signs (and 1 which is significant) we think you should know about.

