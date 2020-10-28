Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

, 11:00 a.m. ET

Gerald Morgan -- Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Judith. During the course of this call, we will make forward-looking statements, which are based on beliefs and assumptions made by us. Our actual results will be affected by known and unknown factors, including the uncertainty related to the scope, severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic that are beyond our control or ability to predict. Our assumptions are not a guarantee of future performance and some will prove to be incorrect. For more detailed description of some potential risks, please refer to our SEC filings, which can be found at fcpt.com.

All the information presented on this call is current as of today, October 28, 2020. In addition, reconciliation to non-GAAP financial measures presented on this call, such as FFO and AFFO can be found in the company's supplemental report, also available on our website.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to Bill.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning. Thank you, everyone for joining us to discuss our third quarter results. As we approach the fifth anniversary of FCPT's formation, we are proud of the progress made in building the team and growing and diversifying our high quality portfolio.

We are very pleased with the third quarter results and the strong level of 99% of contractual rent collections for the quarter and for October. While this has been one of the most challenging operating periods for restaurants in recent history, it's very important to differentiate between different restaurant types, and specifically, the kinds of properties that Four Corners owns.

Our assets are typically suburban and not an urban course. They're all branded and they're all part of large chains. These restaurant operators have proven resilient in adjusting their business models as many in the quick service and casual dining sectors have returned to sales near 2019 levels. In the case of quick service operators, some have even exceeded 2019 levels.

As we said last quarter, we continue to believe the strong operators, like those in our portfolio, should benefit in the long run from their scale and from their investment technology and off-premise to-go capabilities. The coming months could be a fluid situation and of course hard to predict for restaurant operators. But we believe that the FCPT portfolio will continue to perform very well.

On collections, a quick recap of the second and third quarters. For the second quarter, we collected over 92% of second quarter rent payments agreed to approximate -- to differ approximately 3% of rent payments until -- to further 3% and to abate an incremental 4% of rent as part of lease amendments with favorable modifications. Today, we're working with three remaining tenants, representing less than 0.4% of the portfolio to either modify their leases or terminate and then release the properties. In the third quarter, we've collected 99.6% of contractual rent and there were no additional deferrals or abatements.

Our Kerrow subsidiary, which operates six Longhorn Steakhouses in San Antonio, continues to also be impacted by COVID. Kerrow provides a wonderful window and real-time understanding into what our tenants are doing to adapt. The Kerrow's team's hard work resulted in a return to profitability in the third quarter with positive EBITDA of $110,000. We broke ground in October to construct our seventh Kerrow Longhorn restaurant, which we located next to a brand new Olive Garden that we acquired in July.

Now turning to our reported results in the second quarter. We achieved AFFO per share of $0.37, which represents a $0.02 and 5.7% year-over-year increase and a $0.03 increase from the second quarter, which had been impacted by COVID-related variances.

Turning to acquisitions. I would remind everyone that we resumed our acquisition activities in the second half of June after we had clarity that our portfolio was going to be in a very strong shape. We sharpened our focus on the more stable and creditworthy properties in our pipeline. This meant there were some targets that we decided to pass on, but in almost every case, we found substitutes from the sellers that we liked.

In the quarter, we acquired 18 properties for a combined purchase price of $48 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.3%. Speaking to the quality of these recent acquisitions, 17 of the 18 leases are with the brand's corporate operator or guaranteed by the corporate entity, and 10 of the leases are ground leases where FCPT owns the land and the tenant constructed the building. This typically equates to very low rents.

Stepping back, I'd like to make two additional comments on acquisitions. For the year-to-date through today, we've acquired or made investments into properties totaling over $133 million, even with the pause for the second quarter. We are quite busy now, which is typical for this time of the year. But specifically, I wanted to highlight the potential for tax-driven transactions that we're seeing in large volumes right now with sellers trying to get ahead of possible tax law changes.

Secondly, our outparcel acquisition strategy continues to pay dividends. Almost half of the acquisition volume in the quarter were outparcels. And since we initiated the outparcel effort in October 2017, we've now closed over $220 million, representing 120 properties. These will be difficult, lengthy transactions to close due to the parcelization and legal process, but they are compelling properties given the typically low rents and preponderance of ground leases and strong corporate operators.

Now I'd like to turn to the announcement we made on October 5 regarding the strategic venture with Lubert-Adler to invest up to $150 million to acquire and retenant vacant retail buildings. We began thinking about this idea in July of how we can position ourselves to buy vacated restaurant properties. These are brands that we avoided due to credit concerns, but some were well located from a fundamental real estate standpoint.

Many of these operators have been in these locations for 30 or 40 years, and so we could see some good location where there is an opportunity to convert them into new stores for strong and growing brands. This in turn will support the local retail areas and communities in their recovery from the economic impact of COVID-19. FCPT will invest up to $20 million in new venture with Lubert-Adler contributing the remainder of the capital. In addition, FCPT will have the right but not the obligation to purchase properties from the venture for FCTP's long-term ownership portfolio once the properties are retenanted and stabilized.

We think this is a great vehicle for us to strengthen the relationships with existing tenants, and Lubert-Adler brings experience and a strong track record of releasing vacant properties, including transactions such as Toys "R" Us, Shopko and Albertsons. And thus far, we are really impressed with what they bring to the table, and we very much enjoy working with them.

Finally, before I turn it over to Gerry to discuss some of the financial results, an operational update. Our team continues to work in combination of remote and in-office days and remains highly effective. We made some wonderful additions to the group in the third quarter with Samantha joining as Real Estate Counsel, Kelly coming on board as Real Estate Controller, Kristi becoming our new Human Resources Manager and Truman returning full-time from Claremont McKenna as an Investment Analyst. Everyone's bios are on the website if you're interested in learning more.

In summary, we posted rent collections for Q3 that I believe are the highest in the net lease sector, which we hope and expect to continue on a go-forward basis. We are acquiring properties at good pace again, and we are excited to be building the portfolio and working on a new strategic venture with Lubert-Adler.

Now Gerry will take you through the financial results. Gerry?

Gerald Morgan -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Bill. Our results return to a more normalized level in the third quarter with less impact of COVID-19-related items than into the second quarter. We generated $36.8 million of cash rental income in the third quarter after excluding $1.8 million of straight-line and other non-cash rental adjustments.

Three comments on accounting for rental income this quarter. First, we had no rent deferrals in the third quarter. As you may recall, we deferred $1.1 million of cash rent in the second quarter, which we recognized in the second quarter and still expect to be paid by the end of the year. Secondly, we did not abate any third quarter rent. We did complete several lease amendments in the third quarter in which we agreed to abate $1.6 million of second quarter rent, as we disclosed on last quarter's call.

In accordance with the appropriate GAAP revenue guidance, in cases where the company abates rent as part of the lease amendments, we are required to recognize the revenue for the abated rent in that current period and then treat the abated rent as a lease incentive to be amortized against future GAAP rental revenue over the remaining life of the leases as part of straight-line rent adjustments. We had deducted from Q2 AFFO $1.4 million as the rent we had expected to abate. We are deducting the remaining $200,000 of abated rent from third quarter AFFO. We did not deduct abated rent from FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition of FFO.

Finally on collections, as Bill mentioned, we collected 99% of contractual rent in Q3 and were also over 90 -- or at approximately 99% collected for Q2 after taking into account the deferred and abated rent referenced above. This means we had no material change to our collectability or credit reserves in the quarter and also had no balance sheet impairments in the third quarter.

On a run rate basis, the current annual cash base rent for leases in place as of September 30, 2020 is $147.8 million, and our weighted average 10-year annual cash rent escalator remains at approximately 1.5%. As a reminder, the rent on all of the original Darden leases increases by 1.5% on November 9 of each year, including this year.

Following up on one point from Bill, we have purchased or invested $133.9 million of properties year-to-date through today. This includes a $4.2 million tenant allowance payment we made in the third quarter in exchange for increased rent extended term and enhanced financial reporting, among other items.

Similar to last quarter, you will also note that we again excluded our tenants' EBITDAR rental coverage this quarter. This is because much of the financial reporting includes time periods prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we want to be careful not to present a number that may no longer be representative of current tenant operations. It is our expectation that as tenant operations normalize, we will see rent coverage return to our historical levels.

Our third quarter AFFO per share results of $0.37 represented a $0.02 per share increase in year-over-year results. Results were impacted negatively by approximately $0.005 for COVID-related variances to our Kerrow operating business and due to the $200,000 adjustment for abated rent in the second quarter, as I mentioned above.

Turning to the balance sheet. In the quarter, we issued 2.4 million shares of common stock via the ATM program at a weighted average operating price of $25.65 for gross proceeds of $62.5 million. We ended the quarter with no balance and full availability on our $250 million revolving line of credit and over $17 million of cash reserves. Our leverage metrics remained quite strong with a fixed charge coverage of 5 times in the third quarter and net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 5.3 times at quarter end. We remain committed to maintaining the net debt leverage target below 5.5 times to 6 times. Finally, we paid our full third quarter dividend of $0.305 per share, which represented a payout ratio of 82% of AFFO.

With that, back to Bill for closing comments.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Gerry. As I mentioned when we opened the call, we are closing in next week on our fifth anniversary of our founding. We are grateful to our board members who always provide meaningful counsel and to all of you, our equity and debt investors who have been supporting us throughout.

Over the last five years, we have been prudent in our investment approach and conservative in our capitalization and staying ready now to take advantage of opportunities in the marketplace, whether they're derived from tax motivated selling or from COVID-related vacancy in the joint venture. We look forward to speaking with many of you during the upcoming virtual NAREIT meetings, and otherwise are available to answer any questions in the quarter or the portfolio, so please reach out.

With that, we will turn it back over to Judith for Q&A.

[Operator Instructions] The first question is from Nate Crossett with Berenberg. Please go ahead.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Nate.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Hey, obviously it was a strong 3Q, I was wondering if you can give us some color on how the pipeline looks going into the end of the year? You mentioned the tax-driven sales, can you try and quantify this for us potentially? And also can you remind us how much is left to close on this Seritage and Brookfield agreements?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So on the Morrow parcel transactions, we'll be filing an updated presentation and all that detail will be in the appendix. But as far as the pipeline overall, very busy. Don't quite know exactly how much we're going to seize on these tax motivated deals, but it's been ramping the last couple of weeks. And depending on the outcome of the election, could imagine a very busy end of the year. So we don't provide guidance or talk about pipeline amounts. But I'd simply say, we are very busy.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Okay. On the recent venture with Lubert-Adler, I'm just curious, how did that come about? Did they come to you? Did you go to them? And is this something where you could eventually acquire the full $150 million back from them once everything is stabilized? I'm just trying to [Technical Issues] for you guys.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So it's very difficult as a REIT to buy non-income-producing properties. And so we wanted to bring in outside capital, and specifically outside capital that brought expertise with it, and we're very excited to work with Lubert-Adler. We were introduced by an investor in both of our platforms who we've known for well over a decade. So it's been a terrific working relationship thus far. I do expect that we will be acquiring for full ownership a significant number of the properties that we invest in. And we really think it will be -- has the potential for really eating our 2022 and 2023 acquisition volumes as well as being strategic for our tenants who are looking for ways to grow.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Okay. I guess, like, who is doing most of the legwork and sourcing that potential properties for that venture? Is it them or is it you guys or is it...

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

We are working collaboratively. But obviously, we're in this market every day. And even the mall counterparties that we've worked with are already providing an ample list of properties that are actionable.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Okay. And maybe just on the weightings of the types of properties. Is it going to be mostly restaurants or is it just a property of retail stuff?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

I think it will be mostly restaurants, but certainly we won't shy away from the other potential property types that we work with. But I think the source of the vacant property will be largely restaurant. And these will be the brands that were struggling pre-COVID, brands like Sizzler, Ponderosa, Fuddruckers, Red Roof, Pizza Huts, Captain D's, things like that that were struggling pre-COVID and COVID has really made it difficult to see how those brands are going to come through.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Okay. So I mean the successful restaurant brands right now, are you guys in dialog with them and they're saying, we're looking for new high quality locations? And so when do you kind of -- or when the join venture at least take an asset, you can kind of go to them immediately and say, we have a location for you or how is that?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

I think that's precisely -- the winners in this marketplace, brands like Darden but also brands like Taco Bell and KFC and BJ's and Chili's are going to want to grow coming out of this, and we provide a real estate solution for that growth.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Okay. That's it for me. Thanks.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

And we've been in constant dialog with those brands over the last few months.

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Okay, thanks.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Nate. Judith, next question.

The next question is from Sheila McGrath with Evercore ISI. Please go ahead.

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

Yes, good morning. Bill, on the joint venture, I was wondering if you could give us a little bit more detail on how the pricing mechanism might work. Once the property is leased, how will you agree on terms on pricing? And do you envision that the cap rate to the REIT on these acquisitions will compare favorably to pricing in the auction market? And if so, about how much an advantage?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So we don't have an obligation to purchase the properties, and reciprocally there isn't a fixed cap rate that we can demand to purchase them at. We'll have to work out and negotiate a fair price. But I would note that if in fact if it's a transaction we brought to the table and therefore earn and promote, crediting that promote against the purchase price, the basic math is 50 basis points to 60 basis points in cap rate credit. And so obviously we want to be fair with our partners, but I think they clearly understand our motivation, which is not to be generating fees and promote frankly, but the long-term ownership of well-located, high quality properties. So it's a negotiation. Thus far, Lubert-Adler has been very fair and straightforward in their dealing. So we are looking forward to executing on that.

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

And then on the mall relationships, you've bought mostly leased properties. Just wondering if this venture would enable you to go back to those partners and possibly purchase vacant properties?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Precisely, and we're already doing so.

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

Okay, great. And one last one. Gerry, on the 1.5% Darden increase that you mentioned, I think you said November 9. Is that already straight-lined into revenues or how will we see that in the income statement?

Gerald Morgan -- Chief Financial Officer

Yes. It's already part of our straight-line. I'm just saying in the capped income yield, you'll see that increase in our fourth quarter cash revenues.

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

Okay, perfect. Thank you.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Sheila.

The next question is from R.J. Milligan with Raymond James. Please go ahead.

R.J. Milligan -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Hey, good morning, guys. Just one question. The mix toward non-restaurant properties and acquisitions in the third quarter was a little bit higher than it's been in the past. Just curious, how you envision that mix going forward for acquisitions?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. R.J., it's not something that we've planned specifically. Obviously, we widened our aperture a year ago or so, and so deals have just been coming through the pipeline. A lot of these are in the Seritage deals, which were a little bit more evenly distributed between restaurants and non-restaurants. But there is not a master plan behind that. We're going to look to buy properties that we think are sensible. The mix will change over time. And certainly, as we've looked into other property types, we feel like the amount of properties that we can address is greater.

R.J. Milligan -- Raymond James -- Analyst

Okay. That's it from me. Thanks.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, R.J.

The next question is from John Massocca with Ladenburg Thalmann. Please go ahead.

John Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. -- Analyst

Good morning.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Good morning.

John Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. -- Analyst

So looking at the portfolio as it stands today and kind of just in the context of the fact that your first kind of five tenants are publicly traded and what they've done to kind of build the capital reserve in light of the current volatile environment, kind of publicly known. But maybe outside of that, as you look at the portfolio today, what portion roughly do you think is may be slightly at risk if we do go into either a second lockdown or some of these commercial restrictions end up being a little longer term? Just any color there would be helpful.

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Very small.

John Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. And then as I think about Kerrow, maybe longer term, obviously it's been an insightful view into the restaurant industry in kind of recent months, but is that longer term a portion of kind of the business you want to keep or could that potentially be something that's either fully disposed of or kind of structured into more of a net lease kind of investment for you guys?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Sure. So I think it's important to keep in mind that Kerrow is an extraordinarily well-run business. Kerrow, who runs that business in San Antonio, obviously overseeing from here in Mill Valley. But Kerrow, who runs that business and the six managing partners that report to her are true professionals. And it's been very valuable to understand day-by-day how they're operating. So I'll leave it at that. It obviously put a little bit of noise into our numbers, but I think it's understandable and it's proven to be very valuable as we negotiate with tenants and want to understand exactly what's going on on a day-to-day basis. And it allows us to explore some growth that we wouldn't normally be able to explore as we were able to purchase an Olive Garden this summer that had adjacent land in which we can in a very sort of mindful of risk way grow seventh property, which further provides some learnings on that process. So again, very well-run, very insightful. Certainly during the spring, we were in daily contact with Kerrow on exactly what was going on in the business, changes she was making, ways in which they were creating additional revenue. But no plans as of today.

John Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. -- Analyst

That's it for me. Thank you very much.

[Operator Instructions] The next question is a follow-up from Sheila McGrath with Evercore. Please go ahead.

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

Yes. I was wondering, if -- since you're ramping up acquisitions, if we expect any increase in G&A with adding personnel going into fourth quarter in 2021?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

I wouldn't look at fourth quarter as much as going forward. I think G&A will increase as our properties' number increases, but we've been very careful on G&A. And now, in addition to that, we have the offset of some of the economics from the Lubert-Adler venture. But I don't think the G&A change will be anything surprising to folks. We're just maturing as a team, bringing in more capability, but nothing substantial.

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

And then on the JV, should we be modeling some sort of other income fee stream or it's just immaterial or how should we think about that?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

I mean, our reason for doing this, Sheila, is not to create an asset management business. It's not really capturing one-time promotes. It's providing a pipeline of great tenants, long-term leases, our lease form that we intend to have 100% ownership of once the properties are paying. So that's the way I'm thinking of it and how I think it will unfold. But it certainly does. It will offset some amount of the additional overhead that we're going to incur in order to execute the plan on the joint venture.

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

Okay, great. Thank you.

[Operator Instructions] There are no more questions registered. This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Morgan for any closing remarks.

Gerald Morgan -- Chief Financial Officer

Bill?

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

None from me. Thanks, everyone. We are certainly available for questions. If anyone would like to chat, reach out. Hope all is well. Thanks.

Gerald Morgan -- Chief Financial Officer

Great. Thank you.

Gerald Morgan -- Chief Financial Officer

William Lenehan -- Chief Executive Officer

Nathan Crossett -- Berenberg Bank -- Analyst

Sheila McGrath -- Evercore -- Analyst

R.J. Milligan -- Raymond James -- Analyst

John Massocca -- Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. -- Analyst

