Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.305 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FCPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FCPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.26, the dividend yield is 4.83%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCPT was $25.26, representing a -22.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.50 and a 97.34% increase over the 52 week low of $12.80.

FCPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FCPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports FCPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.44%, compared to an industry average of -3.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCPT Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FCPT through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FCPT as a top-10 holding:

ALPS ETF Trust ALPS REIT Dividend Dogs ETF (RDOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RDOG with an increase of 1.4% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FCPT at 2.31%.

