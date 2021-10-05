Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 06, 2021

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.317 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FCPT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $27.12, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCPT was $27.12, representing a -10.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.42 and a 9% increase over the 52 week low of $24.88.

FCPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FCPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports FCPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.86%, compared to an industry average of 2.2%.

