Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.317 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.93% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCPT was $28.25, representing a -7.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.42 and a 101.5% increase over the 52 week low of $14.02.

FCPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCP) and AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNCO). FCPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports FCPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.86%, compared to an industry average of 5.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.