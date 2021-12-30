Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2021

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.333 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 14, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FCPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.05% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.69, the dividend yield is 4.49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCPT was $29.69, representing a -2.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $30.39 and a 16.11% increase over the 52 week low of $25.57.

FCPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FCPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports FCPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.17%, compared to an industry average of 3.1%.

