Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 31, 2020

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.317 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FCPT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.93% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $29.87, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FCPT was $29.87, representing a -8.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.50 and a 133.36% increase over the 52 week low of $12.80.

FCPT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) and Prologis, Inc. (PLD). FCPT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.07. Zacks Investment Research reports FCPT's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .72%, compared to an industry average of -3.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FCPT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

