Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Four Corners Property Trust said on March 13, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 14, 2023.

At the current share price of $26.95 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 5.05%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 3.80%, and the highest has been 8.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.61 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.66 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.20. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.11%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.60% Upside

As of March 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Four Corners Property Trust is $28.73. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 6.60% from its latest reported closing price of $26.95.

The projected annual revenue for Four Corners Property Trust is $247MM, an increase of 10.87%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 602 funds or institutions reporting positions in Four Corners Property Trust. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FCPT is 0.20%, a decrease of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.39% to 100,717K shares. The put/call ratio of FCPT is 0.87, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,216K shares representing 7.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,948K shares, representing an increase of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 1.91% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 5,038K shares representing 5.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,617K shares, representing an increase of 8.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 30.82% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,643K shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,686K shares, representing a decrease of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 4.32% over the last quarter.

SSGSX - Victory Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund holds 3,235K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,915K shares, representing an increase of 9.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 5.24% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,519K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,424K shares, representing an increase of 3.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FCPT by 2.87% over the last quarter.

Four Corners Property Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

