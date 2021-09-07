Four Corners Property Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FCPT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.16, changing hands as low as $28.15 per share. Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $23.91 per share, with $30.42 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.14.

