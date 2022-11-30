Four Corners Property Trust Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for FCPT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.79, changing hands as high as $27.15 per share. Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FCPT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, FCPT's low point in its 52 week range is $22.6745 per share, with $30.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $27.14.
