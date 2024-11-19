Four Corners Property Trust acquires three properties for $6.6M

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) announces the acquisition of a Raising Cane’s property, a Dollar General property, and a Jiffy Lube property for $6.6 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Texas and Florida under long term, triple net leases with a weighted average of 8 years of term remaining. The Raising Cane’s and Dollar General properties are corporate-operated and the Jiffy Lube is franchisee-operated. The transaction was priced at a 7.3% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FCPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.