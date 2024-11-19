News & Insights

Stocks

Four Corners Property Trust acquires three properties for $6.6M

November 19, 2024 — 06:10 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) announces the acquisition of a Raising Cane’s property, a Dollar General property, and a Jiffy Lube property for $6.6 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Texas and Florida under long term, triple net leases with a weighted average of 8 years of term remaining. The Raising Cane’s and Dollar General properties are corporate-operated and the Jiffy Lube is franchisee-operated. The transaction was priced at a 7.3% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on FCPT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FCPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.