Four Corners (FCPT) on Buying Spree, Acquires Indiana Asset

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT shelled out $2.5 million to acquire a WellNow Urgent Care property in a strong retail corridor in Indiana. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



The property is corporate-operated under a long-term, net lease, and the transaction was priced at a cap rate in the range of previous FCPT transactions. The portfolio is likely to generate steady revenues over the long term, making Four Corners’ latest buyout a strategic fit.



Of late, this real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree.



Recently, FCPT announced the acquisition of a Methodist Le Bonheur Pediatric Clinic property located in a strong retail corridor in Tennessee for $3.3 million. The transaction was priced at a 6.9% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and excluding transaction costs.



Moreover, FCPT shelled out $2.2 million to acquire a WellNow Urgent Care center in a strong retail corridor in Indiana. Also, FCPT acquired a WellNow Urgent Care property in a strong retail corridor in New York for $2.1 million.



Apart from the abovementioned acquisition, recently, FCPT acquired an Aspen Dental property located in a strong retail corridor in New Mexico for $1.9 million and a NAPA Auto Parts property in a strong retail corridor in Indiana for $935,000.



These acquisitions seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate a stable stream of revenues over the long term. However, increasing interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns.



Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FCPT have increased 0.7% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 1.4%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ 2023 FFO per share has moved a cent north to $8.95 over the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty Corporation’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised two cents over the past two months to $2.17.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.