Four Corners (FCPT) on Buying Spree, Acquires Indiana Asset

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT shelled out $2.2 million to acquire a WellNow Urgent Care center in a strong retail corridor in Indiana. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



The transaction of this corporate-operated property was priced at a cap rate in the range of previous FCPT transactions. The portfolio is likely to generate steady revenues over the long term, making Four Corners’ latest buyout a strategic fit.



Apart from the abovementioned acquisition, recently, FCPT also acquired a WellNow Urgent Care property in a strong retail corridor in New York for $2.1 million. Moreover, it acquired an Aspen Dental property located in a strong retail corridor in New Mexico for $1.9 million.



This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in owning and acquiring high-quality restaurants and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree. Earlier in March 2023, FCPT acquired a NAPA Auto Parts property positioned in a strong retail corridor in Indiana for $935,000. The transaction of this property, which is occupied under a net lease with roughly four years of the residual term, was priced at a 6.9% cap rate, excluding transaction costs.



Moreover, in February 2023, Four Corners shelled out $2.2 million for the acquisition of a Heartland Dental property located in a strong retail corridor in South Carolina. The property is corporate-operated under a long-term net lease with roughly seven years of the residual term. Excluding transaction costs, the transaction was priced at a 7.0% cap rate on rent as of the closing date.



In the same month, FCPT acquired two Caliber Collision properties for $3.8 million, which are located in highly trafficked corridors in Illinois. The properties are corporate-operated under long-term net leases with seven years of the residual term. The transaction was priced at a cap rate of 6.7% on rent as of the closing date, excluding transaction costs.



Moreover, as part of its capital-recycling efforts, Four Corners announced the disposition of a Burger King property in Alabama for $2.4 million in February 2023 and the sell-off of a Red Lobster property in North Dakota for $4.7 million in January 2023. The company plans to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects in sync with its thresholds.



These acquisitions seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate a stable stream of revenues over the long term. However, rate hikes, inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns.



Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FCPT have increased 3.7% so far in the quarter against the industry’s decline of 2.5%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. ARE and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ 2023 FFO per share has moved a cent north to $8.95 over the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty Corporation’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised two cents over the past two months to $2.17.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

