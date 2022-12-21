Four Corners (FCPT) on Acquisition Spree, Buys Several Assets

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT is on an acquisition spree. The company acquired a WellNow Urgent Care property in Michigan for $2.4 million, five Jiffy Lube properties in Indiana for $7.9 million and a Gerber Collision & Glass property in Texas for $2.8 million. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



Located in a strong retail corridor in Michigan, the WellNow Urgent Care property is operated under a net lease with 10 years of residual term. The Jiffy Lube properties are positioned in highly trafficked corridors in Indiana, occupied under long-term triple net leases with a residual term of 15 years, and 10% rent hikes every five years.



Moreover, located in a strong retail corridor in Texas, the Gerber Collision & Glass property is operated under a net lease with roughly four years of the remaining term. Hence, the buyouts seem a strategic fit for FCPT and are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term.



In addition to these spates of acquisitions, Four Corners purchased a Cooper’s Hawk Restaurant property for $6.9 million. Located in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois, this newly built property is under a long-term, triple net lease with roughly 16 years of residual term.



As part of its capital recycling efforts, recently, FCPT also announced the disposition of a Red Lobster property in Ohio for $4.9 million. The company plans to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects in sync with its thresholds.



Primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality restaurants and retail properties, Four Corners seeks potential acquisition opportunities to enhance its portfolio. In the third quarter of 2022, FCPT acquired 26 properties for a combined purchase price of $69.9 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.3%. The buyouts seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term.



However, rate hikes, inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns. FCPT has witnessed marginal downward revisions in estimates for both 2022 and 2023 funds from operations per share over the past month to $1.63 and $1.68, respectively.



Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of FCPT have rallied 9.5% so far in the quarter, outperforming the industry’s increase of 1.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties Inc. VICI and Lamar Advertising Company LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2022 FFO per share has moved 3.2% north to $1.92 over the past month. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising Company’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised 1.4% over the past two months to $7.34.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.