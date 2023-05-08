Four Corners (FCPT) Expands Portfolio, Buys $3M Texas Asset

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently acquired a Brookshire Brothers grocery store property located in a strong retail corridor in Texas for $3 million. The move aligns with the FCPT’s portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



Shares of FCPT gained 1.04% on May 5 regular trading session on the NYSE following the announcement.



The property is occupied under a long-term, triple net lease with around four years of term remaining. Priced at a cap rate of 6.8%, excluding transaction costs, the buyout seems a strategic fit for FCPT. The portfolio is likely to generate steady revenues over the long term.



Of late, this real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree.



This April, the company announced the acquisition of a NAPA Auto Parts property located in a strong retail corridor in Nebraska for $1.3 million. The property, occupied under a net lease, has roughly two years of term remaining and was priced at a cap rate of 7%, excluding transaction costs.



In a similar move, in April, FCPT completed the buyout of an Arby property, located in a highly trafficked corridor in Kentucky, for $1.2 million. The property is corporate-operated under a net lease with approximately five years of term remaining and was priced at a cap rate of 6.7%, excluding transaction costs.



Further, in the same month, the company purchased a VillageMD property in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois for $2.6 million. It also concluded the buyout of a HCA Emergency Room for $4.6 million and a newly constructed WellNow Urgent Care property for $2.4 million. Both properties are located in strong retail corridors of Texas and Indiana, respectively.



Also, as part of its capital-recycling efforts, FCPT announced the disposition of a Burger King property in Alabama for $2.4 million in February 2023 and the selloff of a Red Lobster property in North Dakota for $4.7 million in January 2023. The company plans to redeploy the proceeds into new investment prospects in sync with its thresholds.



The buyouts seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term. However, increasing interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns.



FCPT currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



Its shares have lost 0.9% in the past six months against the real estate market’s growth of 1.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI, Rexford Industrial Realty REXR and Stag Industrial STAG, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ current-year funds from operations (FFO) per share is pegged at $2.13.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Rexford Industrial’s 2023 FFO per share is pegged at $2.19.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Stag Industrial’s ongoing year’s FFO per share is pegged at $2.25.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stag Industrial, Inc. (STAG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.