Four Corners (FCPT) Continues Acquisition, Buys Missouri Assets

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT is on an acquisition spree and recently purchased three Sun Auto Tire & Service properties for $9.1 million. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



The latest acquisition involves properties that are located in strong retail corridors in Missouri and are corporate-operated under long-term, triple net leases. Hence, the buyout seems a strategic fit for FCPT and is likely to generate steady revenues over the long term.



Apart from the latest acquisition, Four Corners recently shelled out $12.3 million for purchasing a Cheesecake Factory property and a dual-tenant Starbucks SBUX and AT&T T property. Located in a highly trafficked corridor in Kansas, these properties, which are corporate-operated under net leases, have a weighted average of roughly seven years of residual term.



Also, Four Corners announced the acquisition of a Bubba’s 33-restaurant property for $3.1 million. Positioned in an extremely trafficked corridor in Texas, this marked the last property to be acquired from the seven-property $17.1 million outparcel portfolio transaction initially announced in July 2022.



Primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality restaurants and retail properties, Four Corners seeks potential acquisition opportunities to enhance its portfolio. In the third quarter of 2022, FCPT acquired 26 properties for a combined purchase price of $69.9 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.3%.



Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FCPT have rallied 11.3% so far in the quarter, outperforming the industry’s increase of 5.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are VICI Properties Inc. VICI and Lamar Advertising Company LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI Properties’ 2022 FFO per share has moved 3.2% north to $1.92 over the past month.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Lamar Advertising Company’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised 1.4% over the past two months to $7.34.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

