Four Corners (FCPT) Boosts Portfolio With Virginia Property

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT shelled out $1.2 million to acquire a VCA Animal Hospital property in Virginia. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



The property is corporate-operated under a net lease with roughly three years of residual term, and the transaction was priced at a cap rate of 7.6%, excluding transaction costs.



Of late, this real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has been on an acquisition spree. Recently, FCPT expended $2.5 million to acquire a WellNow Urgent Care property in a strong retail corridor in Indiana.



The company also shelled out $2.2 million to acquire a WellNow Urgent Care center in a strong retail corridor in Indiana. It acquired a WellNow Urgent Care property in a strong retail corridor in New York for $2.1 million.



Apart from the abovementioned acquisition, recently, FCPT acquired a Methodist Le Bonheur Pediatric Clinic property located in a strong retail corridor in Tennessee for $3.3 million. It also acquired an Aspen Dental property located in a strong retail corridor in New Mexico for $1.9 million and a NAPA Auto Parts property in a strong retail corridor in Indiana for $935,000.



These acquisitions seem a strategic fit for Four Corners and are likely to generate a stable stream of revenues over the long term. However, increasing interest rates and macroeconomic uncertainty are raising concerns.



Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FCPT have increased 11.8% in the past six months, outperforming the industry’s growth of 6.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Some better-ranked stocks from the REIT sector are Americold Realty Trust, Inc. COLD and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Americold Realty’s 2023 FFO per share is currently pegged at $1.19, which suggests 7.2% year-over-year growth.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty Corporation’s ongoing year’s FFO per share has been raised two cents over the past two months to $2.17.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

