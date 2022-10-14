Four Corners (FCPT) Boosts Portfolio With Property Buyouts

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT is on an acquisition spree. Recently, the company shelled out $715,000 for the purchase of an Advance Auto Parts property and $8.7 million for the acquisition of three WellNow Urgent Care properties from ComptonAddy. The moves came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



The buyouts seem to be a strategic fit for FCPT and are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term. Located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan, the Advance Auto Parts property is occupied under a net lease to the corporate entity with roughly three years of term remaining.



Moreover, the WellNow Urgent Care properties are newly built and positioned in strong retail corridors in Ohio. The properties are corporate-operated under net leases with a residual term of 10 years.



While the transaction of the Advance Auto Parts property was priced at a 7.9% capitalization rate, the same for the WellNow Urgent Care properties was priced at a 6.2% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, both excluding transaction costs.



Apart from the recent acquisitions, Four Corners recently shelled out $10.2 million to acquire two Buffalo Wild Wings properties in strong retail corridors in New Jersey. The properties are occupied under a triple net master lease with 20 years of residual term and annual rent hikes of 2%.



Also, last month, the company acquired a portfolio of three properties from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust PEI, commonly known as “PREIT”, for $8.5 million.



Primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurants and retail properties, Four Corners seeks potential acquisition opportunities to enhance its portfolio. In the second quarter of 2022, FCPT acquired 26 properties for a combined purchase price of $54 million at an initial-weighted average cash yield of 6.4%.



However, Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of FCPT have dropped 17.6% over the past six months, narrower than the industry’s decline of 30.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Some key picks from the REIT sector include Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO.



Extra Space Storage presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXR’s 2022 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past month to $8.48. Extra Space Storage’s long-term growth rate is projected at 8.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty’s 2022 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past two months to $1.93. TRNO presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



FREE Report: The Metaverse is Exploding! Don’t You Want to Cash In?

Rising gas prices. The war in Ukraine. America's recession. Inflation. It's no wonder why the metaverse is so popular and growing every day. Becoming Spider Man and fighting Darth Vader is infinitely more appealing than spending over $5 per gallon at the pump. And that appeal is why the metaverse can provide such massive gains for investors. But do you know where to look? Do you know which metaverse stocks to buy and which to avoid? In a new FREE report from Zacks' leading stock specialist, we reveal how you could profit from the internet’s next evolution. Even though the popularity of the metaverse is spreading like wildfire, investors like you can still get in on the ground floor and cash in. Don't miss your chance to get your piece of this innovative $30 trillion opportunity - FREE.>>Yes, I want to know the top metaverse stocks for 2022>>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.