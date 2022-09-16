Four Corners (FCPT) Boosts Portfolio With Property Buyouts

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently shelled out $8.5 million to acquire a portfolio of three properties from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), commonly known as “PREIT.” The move comes as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



Located in a strong retail corridor in Maryland, the three properties — Miller’s Ale House, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse — are likely to keep witnessing solid demand. The properties are occupied under triple net ground leases with a weighted average residual term of roughly eight years. The overall transaction was priced at a cap rate in range with the company’s previous transactions.



Four Corners has been on an acquisition spree. Simultaneously with the Maryland acquisitions, the company announced that it shelled out $6.5 million to acquire a Circle K property and a Firestone property. Positioned in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois and occupied under long-term, triple net leases with a weighted average of five years of term remaining, the buyouts seem a strategic fit for FCPT.



Apart from these, this month, Four Corners announced the acquisition of a Caliber Collision property for $889,000. It is situated in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan. Including near-term rent increases and excluding transaction costs, the transaction was priced at a 6.9% capitalization rate.



Primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurants and retail properties, Four Corners seeks potential acquisition opportunities to enhance its portfolio. In the second quarter of 2022, FCPT acquired 26 properties for a combined purchase price of $54 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.4%.



In the third quarter too, apart from the abovementioned acquisitions, the company made several other property purchases, including the acquisition of a six-property outparcel portfolio for $14 million.



Apart from the acquisition of several quality restaurants and retail properties, Four Corners experienced continued high rent collections. As of Jun 30, 2022, FCPT received rent payments representing 99.9% of its portfolio contractual base rent for the second quarter of 2022.



Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Shares of FCPT have increased 3.6% over the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 5.8%.



