Four Corners (FCPT) Acquires Portfolio for $20M, Boosts Growth

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT has announced the purchase of eight Mavis Tire and affiliated operated properties for $20 million, continuing its spree of strategic acquisitions. This move, which was made as a sale-leaseback transaction, not only diversifies and strengthens FCPT's portfolio but also provides a steady income stream for the company, benefiting both the business and stockholders.



Located across Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and Tennessee, each of these properties is operated under a long-term, triple net lease. Priced at a cap rate in range with prior FCPT transactions, the properties add a reliable stream of income to the company’s already impressive portfolio.



In addition, earlier this month, Four Corners announced the acquisition of a Longhorn Steakhouse property for $2.0 million. Located in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois, the property is corporate-operated under a net lease.



These strategic moves not only broaden FCPT's footprint in various sectors but also ensure portfolio diversification. This benefits both the company and its investors as they gain exposure to growing industries and establish long-term lease agreements with strong tenants.



Moreover, during the first quarter, Four Corners acquired four properties for a combined purchase price of $15.9 million at an initial weighted average cash yield of 6.9% on rents in place as of Mar 31, 2023 and a weighted average remaining lease term of 9.9 years.



As of Mar 31, 2024, Four Corners’s rental portfolio comprised 1,115 properties located in 47 states. The properties are 99.6% occupied under long-term, net leases with a weighted average remaining lease term of around 7.6 years.



However, Four Corners’ expansion might face potential headwinds in a high-interest-rate environment, which could increase borrowing costs for future acquisitions. However, FCPT's investment strategy focused on properties with strong credit operators and long-term leases could help cushion these challenges.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 3% in the past three months against the industry's decline of 3.9%.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

