Four Corners (FCPT) Acquires Buffalo Wild Wings Properties

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently shelled out $10.2 million to acquire two Buffalo Wild Wings properties. The move came as part of its portfolio-expansion efforts, with real estate leased to strong credit operators.



Located in strong retail corridors in New Jersey, the franchisee-operated properties are likely to generate steady revenues over the long term. The properties are occupied under a triple net master lease with 20 years of residual term and annual rent hikes of 2%. The buyout seems to be a strategic fit for FCPT at a 6.4% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs.



Four Corners has been on an acquisition spree. Apart from the recent acquisitions, it recently acquired a portfolio of three properties from Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI), commonly known as “PREIT”, for $8.5 million.



Located in a strong retail corridor in Maryland, the three properties — Miller’s Ale House, Olive Garden and Outback Steakhouse — are likely to keep witnessing solid demand. The properties are occupied under triple-net ground leases with a weighted average residual term of roughly eight years. The overall transaction was priced at a cap rate in the range of the company’s previous transactions.



Simultaneously with the Maryland acquisitions, the company announced that it shelled out $6.5 million to acquire a Circle K property and a Firestone property. The properties are positioned in a highly trafficked corridor in Illinois and occupied under long-term, triple-net leases with a weighted average of five years of term remaining.



Primarily engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurants and retail properties, Four Corners seeks potential acquisition opportunities to enhance its portfolio. In the second quarter of 2022, FCPT acquired 26 properties for a combined purchase price of $54 million at an initial-weighted average cash yield of 6.4%.



Apart from the abovementioned acquisitions, the company made several other property purchases in the third quarter, including the acquisition of a six-property outparcel portfolio for $14 million.



Four Corners currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of FCPT have lost 5.7% over the past six months, narrower than the industry’s decline of 22.2%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some key picks from the REIT sector include Extra Space Storage Inc. EXR and Terreno Realty Corporation TRNO.



Extra Space Storage presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EXR’s 2022 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past week to $8.49. Extra Space Storage’s long-term growth rate is projected at 8.7%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Terreno Realty’s 2022 FFO per share has moved marginally upward in the past two months to $1.93. TRNO presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.



Just Released: Zacks Unveils the Top 5 EV Stocks for 2022

For several months now, electric vehicles have been disrupting the $82 billion automotive industry. And that disruption is only getting bigger thanks to sky-high gas prices. Even titans in the financial industry including George Soros, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio have invested in this unstoppable wave. You don't want to be sitting on your hands while EV stocks break out and climb to new highs. In a new free report, Zacks is revealing the top 5 EV stocks for investors. Next year, don't look back on today wishing you had taken advantage of this opportunity.>>Send me my free report revealing the top 5 EV stocks



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO): Free Stock Analysis Report



Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.