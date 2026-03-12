Four Corners Expands Portfolio With Carrabba's Italian Grill Site

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of a Carrabba’s Italian Grill property for $3.4 million. The move highlights expansionary and diversification efforts.

The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is corporate-operated under a triple-net lease with around six years of term remaining. Priced at a 6.6% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs, the buyout will be value accretive for FCPT, laying the ground for long-term growth.

In early March, FCPT also acquired an automotive service property via sale-leaseback for $2.1 million in a highly trafficked corridor in Indiana. It also purchased another national automotive service operator property in a highly trafficked corridor in Texas for $1.6 million.

More on FCPT

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In 2025, FCPT acquired 105 properties aggregating $317.9 million with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 12.2 years as of Dec. 31, 2025. The acquired properties belonged to diverse industries, boosting stability in revenue generation. 37% were auto service, 24% were medical retail, 22% quick service restaurants, 14% casual dining restaurants and 3% other retail by purchase price.

The above purchases fall in line with Four Corners’ strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 9.4% compared with the industry 's growth of 3.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Cousins Properties CUZ, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.20, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.7%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.93, which calls for an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (CLDT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.