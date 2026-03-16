Four Corners Continues Its Acquisition Spree, Buys VCA Animal Hospital

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of a VCA Animal Hospital property for $3.0 million. The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan and is corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease. Priced at a 6.6% cap rate on rent as of the closing date and exclusive of transaction costs, the buyout will be value accretive for FCPT, laying the ground for long-term growth.

In mid-March, FCPT also acquired a Carrabba’s Italian Grill property for $3.4 million. The property is located in a strong retail corridor in Florida and is corporate-operated under a triple-net lease with around six years of term remaining.

More on FCPT

This real estate investment trust (“REIT”), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In 2025, FCPT acquired 105 properties aggregating $317.9 million with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 12.2 years as of Dec. 31, 2025. The acquired properties belonged to diverse industries, boosting stability in revenue generation. 37% were auto service, 24% were medical retail, 22% quick service restaurants, 14% casual dining restaurants and 3% other retail by purchase price.

FCPT’s recent acquisitions reflect its continued focus on expanding a diversified portfolio of net-leased restaurant and retail properties. With long-term triple-net leases and exposure to multiple service-oriented industries, the company remains well-positioned to generate stable cash flows and support steady portfolio growth.

Over the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have risen 9.3% compared with the industry 's growth of 4.5%.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Chatham Lodging Trust REIT CLDT, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Cousins Properties CUZ, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLDT’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $1.20, which indicates year-over-year growth of 17.7%.

The consensus estimate for CUZ’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $2.93, which calls for an increase of 3.2% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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Cousins Properties Incorporated (CUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.