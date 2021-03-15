Stocks
FCPT

Four Corners Buys Caliber Collision Property For $1.9M

Contributor
Amit Singh TipRanks
Published

Four Corners Property announced that it has acquired a Caliber Collision property for $1.9 million.

Four Corners Property (FCPT) said that the Wisconsin-based property is in a prime retail corridor. Moreover, it is occupied under a net lease agreement with the corporate operator and has a remaining term of 11 years.

The real estate investment trust (REIT) company said that the transaction has been priced at a 6.6% going-in-cash capitalization rate and excludes transaction-related costs.

Last week, FCPT approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3175 per share, implying an annualized dividend yield of 4.4%. Notably, the newly approved dividend will be paid on April 15 to shareholders of record as of March 31.

Last month, FCPT posted better-than-expected 4Q revenues. The company’s revenues of $44.6 million topped Street estimates of $44.2 million and increased 9.1% year-on-year. Adjusted funds from operations of $0.37 per share represented an improvement of a penny from the year-ago quarter. (See Four Corners Property stock analysis on TipRanks)

Following the 4Q results, Raymond James analyst R J Milligan maintained a Buy rating on the stock. In a note to investors, the analyst said, “FCPT's rent collections (~100% for 4Q and FY2020) remains among the highest of the net-lease REITs.” He added, “The company's external growth continues to ramp with a very strong 4Q (over $100M acquired — the strongest quarter in 2020).” 

Overall, FCPT has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 unanimous Buys. The average analyst price target of $31 implies upside potential of 8.4% to current levels. Shares have gained more than 34% over the past year.

Related News:
U.S. Steel Lifts 1Q Profit Guidance On Strong Demand
L Brands Pops 9% On Higher 1Q Profit Outlook, $500M Share Buyback
Drive Shack Jumps 18% As 4Q Earnings Exceed Estimates

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCPT

Latest Stocks Videos

    See more videos

    TipRanks

    TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.

    Learn More

    Explore Stocks

    Explore

    Most Popular