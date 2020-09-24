Four Corners Adds Wells Fargo Branch, Buying Spree Continues

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT is on an acquisition spree and recently shelled out $1.8 million for the acquisition of a Wells Fargo retail branch from Brookfield Properties. With this buyout, the company has purchased a total of 16 properties for $27 million related to the Brookfield portfolio transaction announced last October.



This Idaho-property is corporate operated and occupied under a triple-net lease with roughly four years of residual term. The transaction is priced at a cap rate in range with its previous transactions.



Primarily engaged in the ownership of high-quality net-leased restaurant properties, Four Corners maintains an investment-grade financial position. The company seeks attractive acquisition opportunities to enhance its portfolio with real estate catering to restaurant and retail industries.



Apart from the above-mentioned acquisitions, the company recently spent $3.8 million for the acquisition of a Texas Roadhouse property and $3.2 million for the purchase of a LongHorn Steakhouse property from Darden Restaurants DRI through a sale-leaseback.



The Texas Roadhouse property is corporate operated, occupied under a triple-net lease with roughly 15 years of residual term. The transaction was priced at a 6.3% going-in cash capitalization rate (excluding transaction costs).The LongHorn Steakhouse property in Florida is occupied under a triple-net lease, with roughly five years of residual term and annual rent increases of 1.5%.



While the pandemic has hit the restaurant as well as the retail industry hard, the reopening of economy is reinstating hopes and things are now looking brighter compared with late March, thanks to the recovery in sales. Moreover, the pandemic is opening up acquisition opportunities and Four Corners, with a healthy balance sheet, remains well poised to capitalize on such favorable trends and ride on growth curve.



Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represent funds from operations (FFO) — a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

