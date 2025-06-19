Four Corners Acquires Portfolio of Automotive Service Properties

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently acquired a portfolio of automotive service properties through a sale-leaseback for $4.7 million from VIVE Collision. This acquisition highlights the company’s expansionary and diversification efforts, which will aid future revenue growth.

VIVE Collision manages more than 60 locations across nine states in the Northeast, focusing on advanced repair skills, technician development and high-quality service.

The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Maine and Vermont. The properties are corporate-operated under long-term, triple net leases with approximately 20 years of term remaining. The transaction was priced at a cap rate that was in line with prior FCPT transactions.

FCPT: In a Snapshot

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

This week, FCPT announced the acquisition of an Olive Garden property for $4.1 million. Last week, the company acquired the Tires Plus property for $1.7 million and an automotive service property for $5.8 million.

The above purchases fall in line with FCPT’s strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s expansion may face potential headwinds in an elevated interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs high.

In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 3.2% compared with the industry's increase of 5.4%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are VICI Properties VICI and Medical Properties Trust MPW, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VICI’s 2025 FFO per share has moved one cent northward to $2.34 over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MPW’s 2025 FFO per share has moved one cent northward to 57 cents over the past month.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.