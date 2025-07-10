Four Corners Acquires LongHorn Steakhouse Property for $2.5M

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently announced the acquisition of LongHorn Steakhouse property for $2.5 million. This acquisition highlights the company’s expansionary and diversification efforts, which will aid future revenue growth.

The property is located in a highly trafficked corridor in Michigan. Priced at a 6.5% cap rate on rent as of the closing date, exclusive of transaction costs, the property is corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease.

FCPT: In a Snapshot

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

On June 24, 2025, FCPT announced the acquisition of the four Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen properties for $14.7 million.

The above purchases fall in line with FCPT’s strategy of structuring a portfolio that will withstand varied economic cycles. However, the company’s expansion may face potential headwinds in an elevated interest-rate environment, which could keep its borrowing costs high.

In the past six months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.9% compared with the industry's increase of 8.8%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are SBA Communications SBAC and Omega Healthcare Investors OHI, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBAC’s 2025 FFO per share has moved 3 cents northward to $12.74 over the past two months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OHI’s 2025 FFO per share has moved a cent northward to $3.03 over the past week.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.