Four Corners Acquires 14 Sun Auto Tire & Service Properties for $26M

Four Corners Property Trust FCPT recently acquired 14 Sun Auto Tire & Service properties for $26 million. The properties are located in strong retail corridors in Missouri (eight locations), Arkansas (four locations) and Illinois (two locations).

The properties are corporate-operated under a long-term triple-net lease. The transaction was priced at a cap rate in line with previous FCPT transactions.

More on FCPT

This real estate investment trust (REIT), mainly engaged in the ownership and acquisition of high-quality, net-leased restaurant and retail properties, has a track record of acquisitions.

In May 2026, FCPT announced the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire up to 102 Mission Pet Health veterinary properties for up to $268 million from Shore Capital Real Estate Partners Fund I. Subject to the completion of due diligence and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, the deal is expected to close in the early third quarter of 2026.

In the first quarter of 2026, FCPT acquired 10 properties for a combined price of $26.2 million with a weighted-average remaining lease term of 10.0 years. The acquired properties belonged to diverse industries, boosting stability in revenue generation. By purchase price, 28% were auto service, 26% were medical retail, 23% were casual dining restaurants and 23% were quick service restaurants.

FCPT’s recent acquisitions reflect its continued focus on expanding its portfolio. With long-term triple-net leases and exposure to multiple service-oriented industries, the company remains well-positioned to generate stable cash flows and support steady portfolio growth.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have declined 3.8% against the industry's 4.1% growth.



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Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader REIT sector are Cousins Properties CUZ and Lamar Advertising LAMR, each carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUZ’s 2026 FFO per share is pegged at $2.93, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.17%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LAMR’s full-year FFO per share is pinned at $8.81, which suggests an increase of 6.66% from the year-ago period.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents FFO, a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.