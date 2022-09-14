Four companies believed to have made offers in Jordan barley tender - traders

DUBAI, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Four companies are believed to have have made offers in Jordan's international tender seeking 120,000 tonnes of barley, traders said on Wednesday.

Cargill, Viterra, Bunge and Australian Grains are participating in the Wednesday tender, traders said.

(Reporting by Michael Hogan; Writing by Aya Nader Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Aya.Nader@thomsonreuters.com;))

