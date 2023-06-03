News & Insights

Four children die after group swept away by tide in Canada's Quebec

June 03, 2023 — 03:54 pm EDT

June 3 (Reuters) - Four children died and a man was missing after 11 people fishing on the shore of the St. Lawrence River in Canada's Quebec province were swept away by a tide, police said on Saturday.

The children, all over the age of 10, were found unresponsive early Saturday morning on the shore in the Portneuf-sur-Mer area north of Quebec City. They were taken to a hospital in the region and confirmed dead.

A man in his 30s remained missing.

Emergency services were called at 2 a.m., and six people were rescued from the water.

The incident occurred in the Côte-Nord region of Canada's Quebec which covers much of the northern shore of the Saint Lawrence River.

