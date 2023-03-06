US Markets

Four Americans kidnapped after crossing into Mexico, U.S. Embassy says

March 06, 2023 — 07:50 am EST

Written by Brendan O'Brien for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Four Americans were shot at by gunmen and then kidnapped in Mexico shortly after crossing the border, the U.S. Embassy in Mexico said in a statement.

The four unidentified Americans were in a white minivan with North Carolina license plates when they entered Matamoros, Tamaulipas, on Friday, the embassy said in a statement on Sunday seeking the public's help in identifying the alleged kidnappers.

The armed men allegedly fired on the passengers shortly after their vehicle crossed into Mexico and then herded them into another vehicle before fleeing the scene, the embassy said.

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for the return of the victims and the arrest of those involved.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Chicago; editing by Susan Heavey and Jason Neely)

((brendan.obrien@thomsonreuters.com;))

