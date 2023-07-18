FountainCap Partners with Nasdaq eVestment Solutions to Win New Assets in a Challenging Market

FountainCap’s success story over the past few years is a rarity in the China market especially considering the numerous challenges arising from the pandemic, slowing economic growth, and increasing geopolitical tension. Despite a challenging fund raising environment, FountainCap was able to secure multiple new mandates from global institutional investors and expanded its asset under management (AUM) to USD 2 billion. The company launched an UCITS vehicle in July 2021 and the product’s AUM had since ballooned to over USD 400m despite the market downturn. Over 95% of the company’s AUM is comprised of foreign institutional assets for investor types such as pension and endowments, sovereign wealth, global financial institutions, and multi-family offices.



An industry award-winner for two consecutive years, FountainCap aims to bridge global institutions with domestic investment opportunities with its on-the-ground presence.



Leveraging Nasdaq: Breaking into the Institutional Space with Nasdaq eVestment

With Omni, FountainCap is able to maintain a presence across all the relevant global databases, keeping the firm and its strategies at the forefront with investors and consultants. As a database marketing solution which serves more than 500 fund managers in the investment industry globally, Omni continues to serve our industry’s demand for this data marketing trend, particularly during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when cancellations of in-person meetings and roadshows were widespread.



Between 2019 to 2022, in the Asia-Pacific region alone, Nasdaq eVestment witnessed a growth jump of over 115% in new fund managers partnering with Omni. “Brand awareness is key to our success in securing new mandates in the past couple of years. We have been using Omni since 2019. It helps us to measure our market presence and allows us to understand what data is being screened by our potential investors,” said Steven Luk, CEO of FountainCap. “We need actionable market intelligence in order to remain competitive and we look forward to working with Nasdaq closely in the years to come” added Luk. When combined with Market Lens, FountainCap has gathered insights on investor sentiment for mandates, latest research from industry consultants, and pitch decks from peer fund managers to understand how peers are positioning themselves to investors and consultants.

Looking Ahead

FountainCap believes navigating a divided world is increasingly difficult for capital allocators. The 24-hour news and social media that are ubiquitous today make rational and effective decision-making even more challenging. One of the topics often discussed among global allocators relates to China and its role in a portfolio. With geopolitical tension dominating headlines around the world, there's a natural tendency to insulate a portfolio by reducing exposure in areas with significant perceived uncertainties. However, Luk argues that staying invested and exposed to China can pay handsome dividends to an investment portfolio, especially over the long term.

