Fountain Set (Holdings) Sets Date for AGM

May 28, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited (HK:0420) has released an update.

Fountain Set (Holdings) Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on June 21, 2024, where it will address key points such as the adoption of the audited financial statements, approval of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and authorization of director remuneration. Additionally, the company will seek approval to buy back shares and to issue additional shares within specified limits during the relevant period.

