Fountain Asset Reports Decline in Financial Performance

November 26, 2024 — 07:33 pm EST

Fountain Asset (TSE:FA) has released an update.

Fountain Asset Corp. reported a notable decline in its net asset value (NAV) and experienced comprehensive losses in its financial results for the quarter and nine months ending September 30, 2024. Despite facing increased operating expenses, the company managed to achieve net realized gains on the sale of portfolio investments compared to losses in the previous year.

